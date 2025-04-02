Will Mo Salah leave Liverpool, or has he signed a contract extension? | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been spotted filming what appears to be an announcement video in the city.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Egyptian, who has been with the club since 2017, has cemented himself as a club legend, sitting alongside the likes of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard as one of the team’s greatest ever players.

But Salah’s contract expires at the end of this season, meaning that he could join another club in the summer; the Saudi Pro League has beckoned over the past couple of years. Teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final few months of their contracts, with the latter already agreeing to join Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (April 2) people in Liverpool have spotted Salah filming a video down by the docks, wearing his full Liverpool regalia. The Egyptian was photographed smiling at the cameras, with fans certain that he was filming an announcement video.

Will Mo Salah leave Liverpool, or has he signed a contract extension? | AFP via Getty Images

Posting on X, @j_campbell77 said: “Filming at the docks! Let’s hope it’s an announcement video being made.” @ArneysReds added: “Mo Salah filming on the Albert Dock in his Liverpool gear? Announce the two-year deal.”

The video certainly seems like it’ll be an announcement of some kind - but will it be a contract extension, or is this Salah saying a fond farewell to the club?

Currently 32, Salah is still in the prime of his career and firing on all cylinders for Liverpool this season. He is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon - but time waits for no man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of salary, he could certainly have a better offer elsewhere; it’s thought that has been one of the major sticking points during negotiations. But does a move away from Liverpool present the same opportunities for success?

If he went to the Saudi Pro League, Salah would not be competing for the Champions League anymore. Europe’s other elite clubs already have their attacking line-ups cemented, and the Egyptian is hardly going to oust someone like Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid’s starting XI.

All this speculation comes ahead of tonight’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, which sees the Premier League leaders host local rivals Everton.