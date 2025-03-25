Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees to join Real Madrid this summer after 20 years with Liverpool
The Liverpool star has long been expected to swap Anfield for the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, and multiple reports now say the 26-year-old has finalised a five-year contract worth more than £220,000 a week.
The England international, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and has been at the Premier League club for more than two decades, has been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.
Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut as an 18-year-old in 2016, and is still the club’s first choice right-back. Real Madrid have been long-time admirers of the defender, and have been reportedly negotiating a deal all season.
His honours with the club include the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup and he is on course to add a second league crown this season with Arne Slot’s side currently 12 points clear at the top of the table.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still unclear. Neither Liverpool or Alexander-Arnold have issued an official statement at the time of publication.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.