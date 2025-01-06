Tensions apparently boiled over in the Liverpool dressing room after their draw with Manchester United. | AFP via Getty Images

Two of Liverpool’s players almost came to blows after drawing with Manchester United, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that tensions boiled over after the Premier League leaders drew with a struggling Man United side yesterday (December 5). The game ended 2-2 after a surprisingly hard-fought game.

But afterwards, the dressing room tensions apparently led to three Liverpool players “nearly coming to blows” - sparking speculation that the squad might be split down the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to producer Haroun Hickman, two players who are both out of contract at the end of the season had to be separated, namely Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defensive duo both have six months left at Anfield, but while the former is negotiating an extension, the latter seems destined for pastures new - with Real Madrid heavily rumoured.

Tensions apparently boiled over in the Liverpool dressing room after their draw with Manchester United. | Getty Images

Posting on X, he said: “Reports from Anfield that the home dressing room was incredibly tense at full time.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Darwin [Nunez] had to be separated from Virgil van Dijk. Players taking sides, nearly coming to blows. Stewards outside the dressing room heard items being thrown and a lot of shouting.”

While footage circulating online of the incident seems to be getting copyright striked, some fans have already seen it and shared their thoughts. One, @jdfvtback, said: “I actually thought Van Dijk was about to punch Trent, that death glare he gave him near the end was ridiculous.”