Tranmere Rovers have made one of Liverpool’s stars the laughing stock of social media with a cheeky dig after their draw with Manchester United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Anfield - potentially to Real Madrid - as the Englishman’s contract expires at the end of the season. But after his performance against Man United yesterday (December 5) he drew ire from pundit Roy Keane.

Analysing the chances which Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund failed to convert at Anfield during half-time, Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s too easy. Them chances for United - a couple of balls over the top. We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today; my goodness it’s like schoolboy stuff.

“There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, the way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled against Manchester United. | Getty Images

League Two side Tranmere Rovers were quick to respond to Keane’s jibe on social media, and had fans chuckling in the process.

Posting a picture of their player Cameron Norman on X, who also plays at right back, the club said: “Trent to Tranmere Roy? Nah, we’re alright thanks.”

Alexander-Arnold was eventually substituted in the closing stages of a thrilling 2-2 draw and Gary Neville questioned whether what he called an “insulting” bid from Real Madrid had played its part.

“I think the bid from Real Madrid is bad timing for him,” Neville said after the game on Sky Sports. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, whether he’s going to leave Liverpool and go to Real Madrid or whether he’s not, but if you’ve got that going into a big game, you’re a local lad as well, that won’t be easy, the distractions of having all that noise.

“Real Madrid are a hell of an animal. I thought it was insulting, to be fair, from Real Madrid. They behave like that sometimes, they think they can get what they want.

“Liverpool are a football club of immense stature. They’re never going to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold for 20 million quid in January so you’re taking the mickey a little bit. I think that will have probably unnerved him this week.”