Liverpool 'open' to offers for forward who has found himself out of favour at Anfield

Liverpool are prepared to sell one of their star forwards in the January transfer window.

As manager Arne Slot guides the Reds to the top of the Premier League, he appears to have nailed down his preferred starting XI. With Cody Gakpo being his first-choice striker, it has left Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez on the fringes of the squad.

The 25-year-old has scored just four goals in 23 games under the Dutch manager, with questions being raised about his long-term future at Anfield. AC Milan have already shown interest in the striker.

Now, Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Nunez - and could even sell him in January.

There are plenty of potential destinations for Nunez that would keep him in the Premier League. Newcastle might be tempted if Alexander Isak moves in January, and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham could do with a striker who gets in behind the defenders.

That being said, Nunez won’t come cheap, with Liverpool reportedly only interested in offers in the £50-60m region.

Marcus Rashford offered escape route

For Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, the past couple of months haven’t gone quite as well as he might have hoped. After telling the media that he was ready for a “new challenge” he probably expected Europe’s top clubs to be clamouring for him.

Instead, he’s been dropped by Manchester United, dumped by his girlfriend and been rejecting offers from the Saudi Pro League - hoping that Barcelona, of all teams, might make a move for him.

Marcus Rashford seems destined to leave Manchester United sooner rather than later. | Getty Images

But it appears some teams are still interested in the 27-year-old, and although it’s only a loan move, a European giant has finally shown interest in him.

According to the Daily Mail, AC Milan are weighing up the possibility of a loan move for Rashford. It wouldn’t be the first time the Serie A side has given a struggling English player a way out, having done the same for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori a few years ago.

But AC Milan are not the dominant force they once were; in fact, they currently sit eighth in the league table.