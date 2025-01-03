Liverpool could sell striker in January after footballer hinted at a move away from Anfield on Instagram
With manager Arne Slot having such a plethora of attacking options at his disposal, striker Darwin Nunez has somewhat struggled for gametime so far this season. The 25-year-old joined Liverpool in 2022 for £64m, but has scored just four goals in all competitions in 2024/25.
Now, the striker is being tipped for an Anfield exit in January, with AC Milan seeming to be the most likely destination. Although the Serie A giants have not submitted a formal offer, Nunez seems keen on the move himself.
Whether intentional or not, the Uruguayan forward sparked speculation after liking a post on Instagram, which had photoshopped Nunez into a Milan kit.
According to Liverpool.com, Milan are preparing a bid for Nunez, which could turn this photoshop dream into a reality. It could cost the Italian outfit £41.5m in the end, with sources indicating that it would be a loan with obligation to buy after six months.
Moving to the Serie A is something plenty of strikers have done in the past to revive their careers. Ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has moved to AC Milan this season; Tammy Abraham moved to Roma and Romelu Lukaku is having yet another Serie A stint, this time at Napoli.
With Portuguese winger Rafael Leao sidelined by injury and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also out, AC Milan is certainly in the market for a new signing upfront - and Nunez could well fit the bill.
