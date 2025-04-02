Liverpool and Everton will go head-to-head at Anfield tonight. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton are both contending with injury troubles ahead of tonight’s Merseyside derby.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table tonight, while Everton - rejuvinated by the return of former manager David Moyes - are pushing for automatic safety from relegation, now just a few points shy of the magical 40 point mark.

The two clubs clash at Anfield tonight - but quite a few players are unlikely to feature. From long-term injuries to recent scares, both teams have good reason to be cautious with who they put out tonight, as the Merseyside derby takes no prisoners.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, most of the injuries are on their end of the fixture.

Midfielder Orel Mangala and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been ruled out, with the latter only just back on grass and not yet in team training. Wingers Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye rae training but have only recently come back from injury, with defender Vitalii Mykolenko picking up an injury during the international break while on duty with Ukraine.

For Liverpool, defenders Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature tonight, while the latter’s deputy at right-back, Conor Bradley, is also a doubt - having also been sidelined for the past six weeks.

During the international break, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Ibrahima Konate and midfielder Ryan Graverberch also suffered injury scares, but are expected to be fit for tonight’s game.