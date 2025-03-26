Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

I think Liverpool fans are massively over-reacting to the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid this summer.

The right-back, 26, has reportedly agreed terms to join the LaLiga giants when his contract expires at the end of this season. It comes after months of chasing from Real Madrid, who have been long-standing fans of the defender.

Alexander-Arnold plugs a big hole in their starting XI too, with Dani Carvajal out injured for the season and midfielder Fede Valverde having to deputise at right-back. The Liverpool star’s arrival will likely fill that void for the better part of a decade now.

Despite this, Liverpool fans themselves are somehow furious over a transfer that has been clearly telegraphed for months - and that everyone saw coming.

There are even plans to boo the England international in Liverpool’s upcoming games. The Scousers have evidently taken leave of their senses, acting like a jealous ex watching their former girlfriend move on to a better-looking, more successful man.

To my mind, this idea of booing Trent Alexander-Arnold before he’s even left the club is just pathetic. Liverpool may have squandered their chances of winning the FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup this season, but lifting the Premier League trophy seems almost a certainty. They are still having the sort of season that fans of other clubs could only dream of - and yet choose to focus their efforts on a player leaving because his contract is up.

There’s no point booing him at their next match anyways - Liverpool are playing Everton, and the Toffees are perfectly capable of managing the jeers themselves.

Yes, he’s leaving on a free, but that is down to Liverpool’s failings rather than Alexander-Arnold himself. Everyone knew this Real Madrid move was on the cards, and yet no concrete negotiations about a sale ever took place. That’s not the player’s fault, so why is he getting the blame for it?

Perhaps it’s my bias as a Bournemouth fan, but players leaving to move higher up the football food chain is simply part of the game. It doesn’t matter whether you support Forest Green Rovers or Arsenal - there’s always a bigger fish.

One Liverpool fan on X, Martyn Brown, perhaps put it best. He said: “Liverpool fans who boo Trent are not real fans if you ask me. Yes, we are his boyhood club and it hurts but he's given his all to the club and won the lot - if he wants a new challenge then so be it.

“Give him the applause he deserves for the memories he's gave us.”