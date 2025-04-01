Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked up a knee injury in last weekend’s FA Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth. | Getty Images

This season is turning into one to forget for Erling Haaland.

After his electric form last season, the Manchester City striker was on top of the world. Scoring 38 goals in 45 games, he found himself once again in Ballon d’Or contention, helping his club win the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But after his comments to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier this season, telling the Gunners boss to “stay humble”, the Norwegian striker’s form fell off a cliff, with Man City struggling to contend with Rodri’s season-ending ACL injury. But since the turn of the new year, Haaland had found his shooting boots once again and brought his tally to 30 goals in all competitions this season.

His 30th goal was against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup last Sunday (March 30) - but later in the game, a challenge by Lewis Cook left him with an ankle injury. He was seen leaving the Vitality Stadium on crutches, with a medical boot on. Haaland has since been to see a specialist to learn more about the extent of his injury.

A spokesperson for Manchester City said: ““Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis.”

The reigning Premier League champions are back in action against Leicester City tomorrow (April 2), but Haaland is certain to miss out, with manager Pep Guardiola instead likely to rely on January signing Omar Marmoush upfront.

In a press conference, Guardiola said Haaland will probably miss this weekend’s clash against Manchester United, and faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season.

He said: “The doctors told me between five and seven weeks [out]. So hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready.

“Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season. So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well.”