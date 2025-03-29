Manchester City mascot Moonbeam, left, and striker Erling Haaland, right. | Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has found himself in hot water after giving the club’s mascot suspected whiplash and concussion.

The woman, who was dressed as Man City’s alien mascot Moonbeam, was hit by the Norwegian forward before a match against Southampton. She later required hospital treatment and filed a complaint with both the club and the police.

According to The Sun, she worked part-time as Moonbeam on matchdays in addition to her job in the club’s ticket office. She described feeling “in shock” after the incident, which happened while she was posing for a photo.

At first, she assumed she had been hit by a stray ball rather than by one of the players.

Speaking to the tabloid, a Manchester City spokesperson said: “[We] fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was ­sustained in the manner alleged. We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”

The incident reportedly occurred around Man City’s October clash with Southampton. Haaland scored the game’s only goal in the fifth minute, securing City’s third consecutive league win at the time. However, the team went on to lose their next four league matches, dropping out of the title race.

During that stretch, Haaland found the net just once, scoring in a loss to Brighton in early November.

Haaland signed a massive nine-and-a-half-year contract with Man City in January. He leads the team in Premier League goals this season with 21, second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. In the Champions League, he scored eight times in nine games before injuries sidelined him as Man City were eliminated by Real Madrid in the play-offs.