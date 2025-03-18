Sky Sports pundits have been warned to “stick to the facts” over the ongoing Manchester City legal case. | Getty Images

Sky Sports pundits have been warned to "stick to the facts" when it comes to a controversial Premier League club.

The broadcast giants’ footballing pundits, including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, have been instructed to avoid making “snap judgements” when discussing the outcome of Manchester City’s legal dispute with the Premier League.

An independent hearing on City’s alleged financial fair play breaches concluded in mid-December, with a decision expected soon. Possible penalties range from points deductions and transfer bans to title stripping and even expulsion from the league.

Although City recently secured two legal victories over the Premier League - most notably having associated party transaction (APT) rules declared “null and void” - they remain under scrutiny as they await the financial fair play (FFP) verdict. The club has maintained its innocence throughout.

According to the Daily Mail, Sky Sports has sent an internal email instructing pundits to be cautious in their commentary, both on air and on social media, when the verdict is announced.

The report said: “Officials at Sky have also shared a factfile on the long-running case which has seen the competition effectively at war with its champions.

“They have warned that both sides may claim victory regardless of the outcome and have reminded the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane that any verdict and potential punishment could be subject to an appeal.

“The email asks recipients to allow themselves ‘sufficient time to digest the outcome’ and to direct viewers to Sky Sports News for further information and reaction. Mail Sport understands that the move is aimed at ensuring that the broadcaster is accurate, fair and balanced in its reporting and avoids any controversy in what is an incredibly sensitive matter.”

Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points in the 2023/24 season for violating Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and if City are found guilty, they could face significantly harsher consequences.