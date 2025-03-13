Jamie Carragher was forced to leave his post on CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage show after he fell ill on set.

The Liverpool legend normally sits on the panel alongside Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and ex-Man City star Micah Richards. Kate Abdo hosts the show, from which multiple clips have gone viral on social media.

However, it wasn’t all laughs during a recent episode, when the panel were covering the Champions League fixtures on Wednesday night (March 12). Carragher was spotted by fans at the opening of the show in his usual seat, but at half-time, the star was nowhere to be seen.

Jamie Carragher was forced to drop out of his CBS Sports Champions League coverage gig last night (March 12) after he fell ill on set. | Getty Images

Kate explained to viewers that Carragher had told producers he had felt unwell and he was given permission to head home early.

While little else was said about his condition on air, Carragher took to social media to thank fans for their support, and even poke fun at his CBS Sports co-stars. He share a screengrab of the show featuring just Kate, Thierry and Micah and captioned it: “Feeling better now & just checking if the team can cope without me”.

The remaining trio offered insight and analysis of huge headline fixtures that included Aston Villa vs Club Brugge and Arsenal vs PSV, as well as a Madrid derby. Both Villa and Arsenal brushed past their opponents to book a place in the quarter finals, while Real Madrid won against their city counterparts Atletico Madrid on penalties.

Carragher was previously in high spirits when he attended Tuesday’s match that saw his beloved Liverpool face-off against PSG in a tense second leg at Anfield. However, his spirits were dampened when the former Champions League winners were knocked out on penalties.