Nathan Ake’s season has been blighted by injury. | Getty Images

Manchester City have suffered another injury setback - and are running out of defenders.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limited to just 18 appearances across all competitions this season, Ake underwent surgery on Monday, March 3 to address his foot issue. As a result, he now faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Ake said: “This has been such a frustrating season for me but I've now had successful surgery on a fracture in my foot which has been bothering me for months and I'm looking positively to the future.”

Nathan Ake’s season has been blighted by injury. | Getty Images

Manchester City have not given any indication about his return date.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have 11 Premier League matches remaining, along with an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Bournemouth. Their campaign will also continue into the summer as they take part in FIFA’s Club World Cup, set to kick off in the United States in June.

Ake’s absence adds to Guardiola’s defensive concerns, as John Stones is already sidelined with a muscle injury he picked up in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. The England international could be out for up to 10 weeks. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji is also dealing with an injury, leaving Rúben Dias as the only fully fit senior centre-back at Guardiola’s disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January signings Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis are expected to step up in the coming weeks, while Josko Gvardiol - typically used as a left-back - could also be deployed in central defence.

With their early Champions League exit, City have a rare free week before resuming their campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 8.