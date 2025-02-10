Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or - but is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. | AFP via Getty Images

A Manchester City star who has been sidelined by a major injury is hoping to be back sooner rather than later.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man City midfielder Rodri is still optimistic about his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in September.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since suffering what has been described as a “season-ending injury” during City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being sidelined, the Spain international, who was named the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner despite the injury, is not expected to return this season. But Man City have made plans for him to make a comeback sooner than this - and Rodri himself is planning something similar.

Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or - but is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. | AFP via Getty Images

There is a possibility he could feature in Man City’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States at the end of the season. But if he does return sooner than that, he has been named in the club’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

In the meantime, Rodri has maintained a positive mindset about his recovery, acknowledging that the unexpected break has given him the chance to strengthen other areas of his body in preparation for his return.

Speaking to Sky Sports during last night’s (February 9) Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Rodri said: “Well, I always say, it's part of life. Injuries, athletes are used to these kind of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I'm a very positive guy in the sense that I take it what it is. I always thank God for everything and in these kind of moments try and be positive. And maybe do other stuff that I'm not used to doing, like coming here, spending more time with your family and why not try to improve other parts of your body, work on that and come back stronger.”

Man City, who finished outside the top eight in the Champions League table, will face Real Madrid in a two-legged knockout tie later this month.