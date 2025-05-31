The future of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been thrust into jeopardy this weekend.

After the Blades failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League - losing the play-off final to Sunderland - multiple outlets have reported that executives are debating whether or not Wilder should keep his job.

According to Football Insider, new owners COH Sports are weighing up his future, just four months after handing him a new three-year contract until 2028. Sheffield United missed out on automatic promotion after both Burnley and Leeds United finished on more than 100 points.

The Blades had been a close second to Leeds for most of the season, but dropped off in the final few weeks. Promotion to the Premier League would have given the club a much-needed financial boost of £200m.

Now, with speculation mounting about Wilder’s future, the bookies have been looking at who might replace him at Bramall Lane.

Shane Orton, head of betting PR at Sportscasting, said: “There are many free agent managers who would likely welcome the chance to lead Sheffield United. After all, the Blades are a big club with lofty ambitions of becoming an established Premier League team.

“Sean Dyche has a track record of being able to get teams promoted to the Premier League and keeping sides up, as evidenced by his stints at Burnley and Everton. As a result, it would be no surprise if Dyche ended up at the helm in South Yorkshire this summer.

“Gary O’Neil has arguably been unfortunate to be sacked by both Bournemouth and Wolves – so don’t rule out Sheffield United giving him another opportunity.

“While things didn’t work out at Leicester for Steve Cooper, the Welshman can point to getting Forest promoted to the Premier League at his first attempt and then keeping them up. Our traders think Cooper could potentially revive his career at Bramall Lane.”

Here are the full odds for the next Sheffield United manager:

Sean Dyche - 5/2

Gary O’Neil - 4/1

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Lee Carsley - 10/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 12/1

Gareth Southgate - 14/1

Frank Lampard - 16/1

Russell Martin - 16/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 16/1

Davide Ancelotti - 20/1

Dean Smith - 20/1

Michael Carrick - 20/1

Steven Gerrard - 20/1

Brian Priske - 25/1

Mark Robins - 25/1