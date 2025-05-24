Sheffield United and Sunderland will be facing off in the Championship play-off final, hoping to earn their spot in the Premier League next season.

Thousands of supporters will descend on Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24 as football’s most valuable game kicks off this afternoon. With everything at stake, the two side will be up for the fight to earn Premier League promotion.

The Blades are hoping to go into the match confident following their thrashing of Bristol City in the play-off semi-final, which saw the team win 6-0 on aggregate. The club will be aiming for promotion via the play-off final after falling at the last hurdle in earning an automatic promotion spot.

Former Sheffield United strike Billy Sharp has said that winning promotion would be “icing on the cake” for manager Chris Wilder. He said: “This one’s the one he’s not done (play-offs), he’s got promotion from League One, Championship to Premier League, but this one, through the play-offs would be the icing on the cake.

“He’s done everything as Sheffield United manager. He’s already managed in the Premier League, but to go up this way in front of 90,000 people would be some achievement.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are hoping to return to the Premier League for the first time in eight years. The Black Cats earned their spot in the play-off final with a last-gasp winner against Coventry in the semi-final last week.

Manager Regis Le Bris has said that his attention is remaining focused on the match itself, rather than the consequences of the result. He said: “I know the details, but I can’t focus on it because my only focus is the game. After that, we’ll have consequences, positive or negative.

“It will be positive because even if we are not promoted at the end of the season, we can feel that the club is growing again and we have good signs for the future.”

What channel is Sheffield Utd vs Sunderland Championship promotion play-off final on?

The match will kick off at 3.01pm on Saturday, May 24. Viewers at home will be able to tune in live on Sky Sports.

The play-off final will be broadcast live on Sky sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Fans can tune in on TV, while subscribers will also be able to access the match on Sky Go and via NOW TV’s sports package.

Spy Sports costs £20 per month, while day passes can be picked up from NOW TV for £14.99.