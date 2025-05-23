Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter will not be involved in Sunday’s clash against Tottenham.

Rutter has been sidelined with an ankle injury and Hurzeler confirmed that Sunday’s game comes too soon. Pedro has 10 Premier League goals for the Seagulls this season but has missed their last four matches after being shown a red card during the 4-2 defeat to Brentford on April 19.

After serving a three-match ban, Pedro was not included in the squad for Monday’s 3-2 victory over champions Liverpool and will once again be absent from the squad to face Spurs, with Hurzeler adding that a “small issue” concerning the forward in training is closed.

Speaking at a press conference, Hurzeler said: “It will be the same squad we had (against Liverpool), so positive things. Georginio is not available. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it and we won’t risk anything. He will be back in pre-season.

“With Joao we had a small issue in training, the type which isn’t uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed.

“Joao is an incredible football player, he’s a match-winner for us, he’s a great player and that’s why we invested in him. But there are principles that are non-negotiable and counts for everyone – everyone has to stick – where we don’t make any compromises.

“Joao is still a young player. He will grow and I’m sure that he will learn from this and come back stronger next season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him renewed and reinvigorated at his highest peak into our team.

“Joao won’t be in the squad and the rest (of the team news) I think I said everything.”

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and still have plenty to play for in their final game with a spot in Europe at stake.

A complex set of scenarios emerged after rivals Crystal Palace snatched a Europa League place with their FA Cup victory, but an eighth-placed finish could mean the Seagulls qualify for European football should either Chelsea finish seventh and beat Real Betis in the Conference League final or if Carabao Cup winners Newcastle drop out of the top six.

When asked about the permutations going into the final day, Hurzeler said: “The only things we can focus on is our result, our preparation for the game and that’s what we’re trying to do. The other results we can’t influence.”