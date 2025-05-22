Alan Hansen to present Liverpool with Premier League trophy after recent health scare

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen will present his former club with the Premier League trophy this weekend.

Sunday, May 25 marks the final day of the Premier League season, after Liverpool wrapped up the title with four games to spare. In what is expected to be a very emotional moment, ex-defender Hansen, 69, will present captain Virgil van Dijk with the trophy.

Van Dijk will lift his second league title with the club - and his first as captain - following their final home match of the season against Crystal Palace. Arne Slot’s side sealed the title weeks ago and, despite a recent dip in form, still hold a commanding 12-point lead over Arsenal.

This will be the first time Liverpool fans witness a title lift inside Anfield since 1990. Their 2020 triumph came behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, making Sunday’s celebrations especially meaningful for the home crowd.

For Alan Hansen, the moment will carry extra weight. The 69-year-old former Liverpool captain has recovered from a serious health scare that saw him hospitalised last year. He spent two weeks in hospital in June before returning home to continue his recovery. In March, he accepted his MBE from Prince William.

A true club icon, Hansen made 620 appearances for Liverpool between 1977 and 1991, winning eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, and three league cups.

Fans and football figures alike rallied around the Scot during his illness. Gary Lineker called his recovery “the best news ever,” while Glenn Hoddle added: “Take it easy big man.”