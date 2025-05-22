Arsenal fans have found solace in trolling their rivals after losing out in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are second in the league with one match to go, after Liverpool wrapped up the title with four weeks to go. The Reds are on 83 points, with Arsenal 12 points adrift. Manchester City are three points behind them, with 68.

Now, Liverpool has opened a poll for fans to vote for their player of the season. Supporters are spoiled for choice at Anfield, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister all having standout campaigns.

But as with everything that ends up on the internet - and is eligble for public vote - it has been promptly hijacked by the British public.

According to social media, a contingent of Arsenal fans have entered the poll, and started piling in votes for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, with a switch to Real Madrid all but confirmed.

At the time of publication, Alexander-Arnold is comfortably ahead in the polls, with more than 50 per cent of the public vote. Salah is second with 15 per cent, while van Dijk is third at 10 per cent.

In the voting section, fans can give a reason why they have picked their favourite player. Posting a screenshot on X, @AFCIsaac18 said: “He left you for Real Madrid.”

Another Arsenal fan, @SimonLester24, added: “[It’s] got to be Trent. The loyalty he’s shown the club over the years has been exemplary.”

Alexander-Arnold’s departure from his boyhood club has drawn ire from the Liverpol faithful, who have been booing him at every game since the announcement was made. The right-back confirmed he was leaving the club just weeks after Salah and van Dijk - whose contracts were also coming to an end - signed new two-year deals at the club.