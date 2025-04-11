Mo Salah has signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans have reacted unanimously to the news that winger Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract.

The Egyptian footballer, 32, confirmed this morning that he has signed a new two-year deal with the Reds, which will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

He’s the sort of player fans of any club would be desperate to keep - always giving 100 per cent for the badge and being a key contributor to Liverpool’s success. This season alone he has scored 32 goals in all competitions and is leading the Premier League golden boot race with 27.

His contract would have expired at the end of the season, alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold; the latter will be joining Real Madrid in the summer, in a move that has sparked vitriol from the Anfield faithful.

Van Dijk, by contrast, is rumoured to also be staying, with experts like Fabrizio Romano claiming that “all the details have been sealed”.

Now, Liverpool fans are calling for Salah to be rewarded for his loyalty, with a gesture that to some players would mean more than a simple payrise. On social media, there is a contingent of Liverpool fans urging Arne Slot to make Salah vice-captain, a position currently filled by the outbound Alexander-Arnold.

Posting on X, @Ghost_xvii said: “For the rest of the season I want to see Salah take that vice-captain’s armband. No snake (Trent) deserves it, rather have players whose heads are at Liverpool not in Spain tanning it up.”

Another user, @AnfieldRd96, said: “Trent can also give his vice captaincy to Salah right now, please. Salah’s new contract is exactly what us fans needed going into the final part of the season.

“Anfield will be rocking on Sunday.”

There is also a general consensus that Salah handled his contract negotiations with dignity. Towards the tail end of last year he was certainly playing the media game, remaining coy about his future while also not outright telling fans that he wanted out.

@TheAnfieldTalk tweeted: “Mo Salah has handled this whole saga with pure class. No links away, no wild demands. Just loyalty and love for Liverpool, the city, and the fans. A true legend.”