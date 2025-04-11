Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season, alongside those of teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His new two-year contract comes with Liverpool closing in on clinching the Premier League title. Salah has had a stellar season so far for Arne Slot’s men, scoring 32 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions and is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 27.

That being said, fans have been left somewhat disappointed by the team’s season, having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle, losing the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United and PSG eliminating them from the Champions League.

Salah said: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

The details of Salah’s new contract are not yet public knowledge - but according to the Times, a pay cut was “never on the agenda”. Salah’s previous Liverpool contract saw him earn a reported £350,000 a week, and he is likely now earning more than this.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has claimed his wages have climed to £400,000 per week, but this is unconfirmed at the time of publication.