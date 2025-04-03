PGMOL u-turns on referee's James Tarkowski decision after Liverpool v Everton clash

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool was fouled by James Tarkowski in yesterday’s Merseyside derby - but the Everton defender only received a yellow card. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton defender James Tarkowski should have been sent off in the Merseyside derby.

That is the message from the referees’ governing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which has reviewed the player’s challenge on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister in last night’s (April 2) clash at Anfield.

Tarkowski was shown a yellow card, which was upheld by VAR, for an early foul on the Liverpool midfielder. The Everton defender clearly won the ball, but caught Mac Allister high on the back of the calf with his follow-through.

It is understood the PGMOL acknowledges Tarkowski’s card should have been upgraded to red as the follow-through met the threshold for serious foul play. However, he will not be given any retrospective punishment for the challenge.

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool is fouled by James Tarkowski of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 02, 2025 in Liverpool, England. ( | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Referee Sam Barrott felt the challenge was reckless in real time and VAR checked the on-field decision of a yellow card, but PGMOL believes a review should have been recommended for the original decision to be overturned.

Speaking after the match, Toffees boss David Moyes admitted his side were “lucky” Tarkowski did not see red.

“I thought at the time it was a brilliant tackle for a derby game,” Moyes said. “You people are all asking for (physical play) and then when you get it you want a sending-off, so be careful what you wish for. I thought it was a brilliant tackle, but since I’ve seen it and come back in we could have been lucky he didn’t get a red.

“It looked high, but it depends what era you want to watch your football in.”

Mac Allister played out the full match, after which Arne Slot said: “We’re all aiming for a league without mistakes. I’m aiming for a season without me making one mistake in the line-ups I make.

“But unfortunately, this will probably never happen, not with me and not with referee decisions. We also have to accept, which is sometimes very hard.”