Everything you need to know about PGMOL investigation into Liverpool vs Arsenal incident

Refereeing body PGMOL have confirmed that they will investigate an incident that happened between Andy Robertson and linesman Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

The apparent ‘elbow’ after the first half whistle was blown was discussed heavily during the half-time break and Hatzidakis has come under heavy criticism since, however he returned to the pitch to continue his role for a dramatic second 45 minutes at Anfield.

Following the match, the PGMOL put out a statement that read: “The PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Here is everything we know about the incident...

What did Constantine Katzidakis do?

Following the half-time whistle, Sky Sports showed the Liverpool players rushing over to referee Paul Tierney and Constantine Hatzidakis, before Andy Robertson was shown the yellow card. The broadcasters went onto show clips of what looked like the Scot approaching the linesman to confront him, before Hatzidakis seemingly threw up his elbow and made contact with Robertson’s chin or throat.

Robertson was then led away by his teammates, looking ‘stunned’ by what had just happened as he gestured to his chin, before claiming that the linesman had just ‘elbowed him in the throat’ as he made his way down the tunnel.

What did the Sky Sports pundits say?

The Sky Sports pundits were eager to discuss the incident prior to the second half, with Gary Neville confident that the linesman would be punished after the game. He said: “I’ve never seen an official raise an elbow to a player. I think he’ll be in a lot of trouble after this game ends.”

However, Roy Keane instead looked to criticise Robertson for his role in the apparent elbow. The former Manchester United midfielder said: “Does Robertson grab the linesman first? I’m not sure but Robertson’s then complaining.

“He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I’ve watched him a number of times, he is a big baby, that’s what that guy is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on defending. He does grab the linesman first.”

Why did Aleksandar Mitrovic receive an eight-match ban?

The incident between Andy Robertson and Constantine Hatzidakis isn’t the first of its kind in recent weeks, with Fulham’s Aleksandr Mitrovic being charged with violent and improper conduct by the FA and picking up an eight-game ban last week.

The striker was sent off during Fulham’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United in March after he pushed referee Chris Kavanagh for awarding the Red Devils a penalty and showing Willian a red card for handball. As a result, Mitrovic will be absent until the Premier League meeting with Southampton in May.

