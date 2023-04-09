The referee and VAR have been confirmed for Arsenal’s trip to Anfield to play Liverpool

Arsenal are travelling to Anfield looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s men are five points ahead of Manchester City, following the Citizen’s 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday (8 April). The north London side are looking to win the Premier League for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will welcome Arsenal on Sunday (9 April) hoping to keep their dreams of European football next season alive. It has been a disappointing season for the Merseyside outfit who narrowly missed out on pulling off a remarkable quadruple last year.

It promises to be a mouth-watering game, with Liverpool finding more success at home than on their travels in recent weeks. Klopp’s men hammered rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield last month.

Arsenal came away 3-2 winners in the last meeting between the two in the Premier League in October. Liverpool completed the double over the Gunners in the league last season, including a 4-0 win at Anfield.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The game will kick off at 4.30pm at Anfield on Sunday (9 April). It is the second Premier League game of the day, following Crystal Palace’s trip to Leeds United.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Who is the referee?

Paul Tierney will be the man with the whistle at Anfield on Sunday. Born in Wigan in 1980, Tierney has been a Premier League referee since 2014.

His assistants will be Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger. The fourth official will be Craig Pawson.

Referee, Paul Tierney. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Who is the VAR for Liverpool vs Arsenal?

Adam Nunn will be the VAR at Anfield on Sunday. The 37-year-old was the 1st assistant referee for Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United in March.

Who does Paul Tierney support?

Born in Wigan, Greater Manchester, he is a fan of the Championship club. He is a life-long Wigan supporter.

What has been said pre-game?

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal’s Premier League-ready signings for their immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium. “They give you stability,” Arteta said of recruiting players with experience of England’s top flight.

“Because they have already done it, because they have already experienced those (challenges) and that facilitates a lot that process, especially when you have five, six, seven new players. When a few of them are integrated already quickly to the pace, to the demands and to the understanding that is needed in the league. We knew that with those players that was what we hoped we were going to get and it has been proven that it was the right decision.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to contemplate the benefits of a season without European football as he remains determined to keep his side pushing until the end of the current campaign. With hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week – they head into Sunday’s clash at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal 10 points adrift of Manchester United – the consolation would likely be the Europa League or even Europa Conference League.

“It is not about what I could consider, it is about what we get. I don’t know where we will end up,” he said. “What I know is that we have to go through this. That’s it, that’s what I know, and then there will be a new start naturally because it’s a new season.