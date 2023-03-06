Mo Salah became Liverpool’s top goal scorer as they beat old rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad have come under intense scrutiny this season but that was all quickly pushed away as they utterly demolished Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at Anfield. After 90 minutes of play, the scoreline read a brutal 7-0 to Liverpool with the second half seeing six of the seven goals scored.

Cody Gakpo opened up the game just before half-time and he was joined on the score sheet by Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who at the start of the week had announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Cody Gakpo celebrates Liverpool’s first goal against United

Salah’s second goal sent him to the top of Liverpool’s league goalscorers and he now has 129 goals in 205 appearances for the Reds. His double against United saw him overtake Robbie Fowler’s record and he now has 178 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, placing him seventh on the Reds’ all-time list behind Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Billy Liddell, Gordon Hodgson, Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

Liverpool’s demolition over United was the Red Devil’s joint heaviest defeat in history. The last time they lost by that scoreline was in the second division against Wolves on Boxing Day in 1931 and it is the biggest ever win for Liverpool over their old rivals.

However, it is still not quite the biggest ever defeat in the Premier League. Here are the heaviest ever defeats recorded in the Premier League...

What is the biggest ever win in Premier League?

On four occasions, teams have been beaten by nine goals. Manchester United have completed two 9-0 wins, the first over Ipswich Town in 1995 and the second over Southampton in 2021. This most recent 9-0 win came only 15 months after Southampton were on the receiving end of yet another 9-0 bashing against Leicester City. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both score hat tricks which is only the second time in EPL history that two players have been able to score hat tricks in a match.

The fourth occasion came in August 2022 when Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0 after having gained just two points in their opening three games of the 2022-23 season. The Cherries were 5-0 down by halftime and let in four more after the break, with Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho all on the score sheet as well as an own goal from Chris Mepham.

What are the other biggest wins in the Premier League?

The scoreline has also seen a difference of eight on six occasions. In 1999, Newcastle beat Sheffield Wednesday 8-0 in a game that cemented Alan Shearer as a legend at St James’s Park. Ten years later, Tottenham beat Wigan Athletic 9-1. After 50 minutes, Spurs were 1-0 up with little sign that a capitulation was about to come. However Jermaine Defoe then scored four and was joined on the scoreline by Peter Crouch, Niko Kranjcar and an own goal from Chris Kirkland.

Chelsea have also achieved an 8-0 scorecard on two occasions. The first against Wigan in 2010 and the second against Aston Villa in 2012. Southampton and Manchester City are also two others to have completed a 8-0 hammering. In 2014 the Saints beat Sunderland 8-0 after Sunderland’s Santiago Vergini opened up the scoring with an own goal.