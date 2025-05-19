Liverpool are gearing up for a defensive double-whammy when the summer transfer window opens.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Premier League champions have identified their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving the club at the end of the season. Presumed to be heading for Real Madrid, the right-back position at Anfield will need to be filled as a matter of urgency.

Arne Slot has picked out Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, and if signed would be the ideal puzzle piece to fit straight into the starting XI. Now, the Liverpool manager has turned his attention to the left-hand side of his defence.

Andrew Robertson, 31, has seen a slight dip in form this season and has just one year left on his contract. Whether or not he’ll stick around is up for debate, but in the meantime Slot is eyeing up a long-term heir.

His future replacement comes in the form of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian, 21, has had an electric season for Andoni Iraiola’s squad, with six assists and two goals to his name. With blistering pace and the ability to take on defenders one-on-one, he’s exactly the sort of player that suits Slot’s system.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, significant progress has been made between Kerkez and Liverpool to bring the Hungarian to Anfield when the transfer window opens.

Posting on X, he said: “[I] understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing. Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move.

“Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee.”

Bournemouth could face a bit of a defensive exodus this summer, with Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen also being touted with a move to Real Madrid.