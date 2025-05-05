Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates winning the Premier League | Getty Images

He’s a fan as well as a player and has been at the club for 20 years - but Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has played 352 times, scored 23 goals and is a Premier League winner this season, which adds to his Champions League medal from 2019.

But he has told the club’s website that: “I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

There has been speculation for most of the season over the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Striker Salah and defender van Dijk have both re-signed until 2027, but Alexander-Arnold, the youngest of the three, has decided that his future lies elsewhere.

He also told the Liverpool website: “Obviously there’s been a lot of noise around what the decision was going to be and how that was going to look. I know a lot of people will say I should have said sooner, a lot of people will say maybe I waited for the right time. But I felt personally the focus should always be on the pitch, should always be about the football. When we were in a title race and trying to push for trophies, it’s about making the right decision for the team and trying not to distract the team and take away from what we’re doing on the pitch.

“I felt like now is the right time to get it off my chest and tell the fans the truth, and now is that time.”

What will be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s next club?

It is odds on that Alexander-Arnold will be heading to Real Madrid. Bookies stopped taking bets in March, when Spanish football news site Marca reported that the move was now “99% complete”, with the Liverpool man set to join on a free transfer in the summer.

While it will be a blow to Liverpool not to receive a fee for one of their star men, Alexander-Arnold’s departure will free up a sizeable wage that can be spent elsewhere, as the side must, like all clubs, adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations. The emergence of Conor Bradley means that Liverpool have options at right back.

What is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s net worth?

Trent Alexander-Arnold last signed a contract with Liverpool in 2021, which at the time was said to be worth £29m overall, with a salary of about £7m a year. The player also has a number of advertising deals, including a sponsorship deal with Adidas and he has appeared in adverts for Google Pixel.

It’s thought his overall fortune is about £33m at the moment.