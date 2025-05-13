Liverpool are poised to beat Manchester City to signing one of the most exciting right-backs in world football.

While manager Arne Slot has been giving Conor Bradley more game time this season, fans and pundits alike have been urging the Reds to sign another right-back when the summer transfer window opens. A direct replacement for Alexander-Arnold will undoubtedly help Liverpool with their bid to retain the Premier League title next season.

Now, it seems Slot has found his man - and is making significant progress towards bringing him to the club.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The 24-year-old Dutch international has emerged as a key target for the Reds, identifying him as a priority signing.

Frimpong played a vital role in Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten league campaign last season, but having risen through the ranks of Manchester City’s academy, was thought to be back on their radar - especially with Kyle Walker unlikely to return to the Etihad.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “I understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place. Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Frimpong is planning to move this summer. The 24-year-old right wing-back can leave Leverkusen in the summer thanks to a release clause set at around €35-40m.”

Known for his pace and attacking style, Frimpong would suit Liverpool’s existing system perfectly; the only major difference is that he would likely overlap down the wing, whereas Alexander-Arnold would slot into the midfield. This season, he has scored five goals and assisted a further 12 for Leverkusen, playing in 48 games across all competitions.