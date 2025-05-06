Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Real Madrid have made an initial approach to Liverpool over signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday morning, just over a week after helping the Reds secure a 20th English title, that he would be leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer in the summer. Madrid have long been touted as his likeliest destination and it is understood contact has been made to hasten his arrival at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old right-back’s Anfield deal expires officially on June 30, but the Spanish club would like to have him in the squad for the summer tournament in the United States. They have group games on June 18, 22 and 26. It is likely a fee would need to be agreed to persuade Liverpool to do business, but there is no indication yet as to whether they are prepared to push things forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold broke the news, which has been anticipated ever since Real were strongly linked with the England international in January, in an emotional post on social media.

He said: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season, This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing number 20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die.”

According to PA, Alexander-Arnold would have become the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League had he accepted Liverpool’s improved terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversations with the player’s agent began before Arne Slot arrived as head coach last summer, but while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk did recently agree new deals, talks with Alexander-Arnold’s camp were less fruitful.

Jamie Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, articulated the views of many fans when he suggested Alexander-Arnold running down his contract would lower his standing with the club’s supporters.

“With Monday’s statement, the unconditional support Alexander-Arnold enjoyed from the Kop when he was fully committed to Liverpool has gone,” he wrote in the Telegraph. “Players are loved even more when they genuinely mean it when they say they do not want to play for anyone else. If that image of the home-grown talent living the dream is an illusion, people feel let down.”

Only two teams from each nation qualify for the Club World Cup, and this year Liverpool is not included in the expanded 32-team format. This means Liverpool fans will have to wait to see their club seek revenge against their former player - although the two clubs will most likely meet in the Champions League next season.