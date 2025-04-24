Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he holds “no issue at all” with Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after the forward led fans in a chant aimed directly at him during promotion celebrations outside Elland Road.

The chant, “Wilder is a w****r”, was started by Bamford following Leeds’ 6-0 win over Stoke City on Easter Monday, a result which, combined with Burnley's victory over Sheffield United, confirmed both teams’ promotion to the Premier League.

Bamford was seen on social media initiating the chant by singing the opening notes “Du, du du…”, prompting fans to respond with the offensive line.

Speaking ahead of Sheffield United’s upcoming match against Stoke, Wilder addressed the footage and revealed he had since spoken with both Bamford and Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

“I am a big boy, you give it, you take it,” Wilder told reporters. “You give it out locally, you take it locally as I have always done. We have our moments, other teams have their moments. I had a conversation with Pat yesterday and I have no issue at all with it.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he holds “no issue at all” with Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after the forward led fans in a chant aimed directly at him during promotion celebrations outside Elland Road. | Getty Images

Wilder added that while he questioned the language used, he appreciated the personal outreach from Bamford. “I am not sure about the words used from a fellow pro, but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes.”

The Sheffield United boss also praised Farke and the achievement of both promoted clubs. “I spoke to Daniel as well yesterday and had a half-hour chat. He’s a super guy. They are a top team and a top football club. I would in a heartbeat have swapped our position for theirs, but it isn’t the case.”

Reflecting on his own team’s performance, Wilder said: “94 points for both of those teams is an incredible achievement and they have the ability to go and get 100 points. It was a tough campaign from the off for us and we have kept it alive to the 44th game, but ultimately we have finished in the position we will.”

Wilder also made it clear he bears no grudge. He said: “I have no issue. You have to take it and get on with it and I’m absolutely cool with it, and I said that to Pat.”