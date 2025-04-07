Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phil Foden’s mum, Claire Rowlands, has become the target of offensive chants by some Manchester United fans during Sunday’s goalless derby match at Old Trafford.

During the match, parts of the home crowd were heard chanting: “Phil Foden, your mum is a s**g.” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described the abuse as “a lack of class,” adding, “We are so exposed in football — managers, owners and football players especially.”

City officials were reportedly appalled by both the content and the frequency of the chants aimed at Foden’s mother. Guardiola added: “I don’t understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

Footage later circulated on social media showing Foden, 24, reacting to the crowd with a sarcastic clap and thumbs-up, while United fans could also be heard chanting: “Cheating b******, you know what you are.”* Guardiola was seen waving both hands in the direction of the Stretford End as he made his way to the tunnel.

Foden later responded on Instagram with a composed three-word message: “We keep going,” alongside five photos from the match.

Supporters quickly rallied behind the midfielder in the comments, with one fan writing: “Don’t mind the haters, Phil. Every great person has haters – we keep going.”

Manchester United have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Who is Phil Foden’s mum Claire Rowlands?

Mrs Rowlands, 45, has long been recognised as a key figure in his life and career. She enrolled him into Manchester City’s academy at just four years old and has remained a strong presence as he rose through the ranks.

Mrs Rowlands, is a mother of five children: Phil, Callum, Kenzi, Lois, and Avayah. She is known for intervening during a 2022 altercation at a boxing event to defend Foden.

She was reportedly punched during a brawl at Manchester’s AO Arena following Amir Khan’s boxing match. A viral video showed Foden appearing agitated after being provoked, while his girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke confronted the group, shouting: “Who you calling a c**?”* The incident occurred hours after Manchester City's 3-2 loss to Spurs.

Following the initial confrontation, Foden and Cooke walked into a private room at the arena. Moments later, Mrs Rowlands, emerged to confront the group, asking: “Right, who’s calling him?” When one man replied, “No one,” she responded: “Right, then f*** off.”*

She then appeared to push a man in a black jacket, prompting him to stumble back. In response, another man stepped in and appeared to swing at her. It’s unclear if the punch connected, but she staggered backwards before another man intervened to protect her.