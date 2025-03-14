Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad for the World Cup qualifiers. | Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad since becoming the national team manager - and has thrown a couple of surprises into the mix.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German manager, who took over from interim manager Lee Carsley after Gareth Southgate’s departure, has named his squad for England’s upcoming matches against Latvia and Albania. Both games will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The matches are part of the qualifying stages for the 2026 World Cup, and with England’s recent international successes the Three Lions will likely have their eyes on finally lifting some silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with plenty of Premier League injuries to navigate - including recently to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold - Tuchel had initially whittled down a 55-man shortlist, from which he has arrived at his 23-man squad.

Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad for the World Cup qualifiers. | Getty Images

Impressing for Arsenal, young left-back Miles Lewis-Skelly has been named in the Three Lions squad for the first time, as has 32-year-old Newcastle defender Dan Burn. Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are the other uncapped players involved but have previously been selected by the senior team.

Elsewhere Marcus Rashford, enjoying a career renaissance on loan at Aston Villa, has been recalled to the England squad; another inclusion that is perhaps more surprising is midfielder Jordan Henderson, with the English midfielder currently playing for Ajax in the Netherlands.

Chelsea right-back Reece James, who has only recently returned from a lengthy injury, has also been included. When fit, he has proven himself to be one of the most exciting full backs in world football - but he’s rarely been fit for long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jordan Henderson, 34, is one of the more surprising inclusions for the England squad. | Getty Images

But Jack Grealish’s woes this season continue. The Manchester City winger has found himself on the fringes of his Premier League squad, and has now been omitted from Tuchel’s England squad too.

Read on for Thomas Tuchel’s full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Miles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke