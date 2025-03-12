Stuart Pearce shares health update after being rushed to hospital as flight diverted

Stuart Pearce was rushed to a Canadian hospital last week. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has shared an update on his health after being rushed to a Canadian hospital.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 62-year-old has spent eight days under medical care for a serious heart condition that reared its head during a transatlantic flight. The plane was diverted and Pearce was taken into hospital.

While the remaining passengers did eventually arrive at Heathrow, Pearce - who also received first aid on the flight - has been confined to his hospital bed. It is not thought that he suffered a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, he is preparing to return to the UK as he continues his recovery, and has been released from hospital.

Stuart Pearce was rushed to a Canadian hospital last week. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Speaking to TalkSport, Pearce recounted his experience on the Virgin Atlantic flight from Las Vegas to London, which ended up with him taking a detour to St John's on Newfoundland. He said: “On the flight I had chest pains, so the crew on Virgin were brilliant and looked after me fantastically. My heart rate was racing, my resting heart race was anything above 155bpm so that was ridiculous, really.

“My heart wasn't pumping enough blood around the system and had some swelling - at the end of the week, on Friday, they said we'll stick a tube down your throat, if there's no swelling around your heart we'll stop your heart and reboot again and that's exactly what they did.

“My heart went back to a normal rate and I left the next day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still in high spirits, Pearce was able to watch the Nottingham Forest v Manchester City clash last weekend, during which supporters gave a minute’s applause for the ex-footballer, who has played for and managed both teams.

He added: “I've been fortunate enough to watch a few games - the Forest game against Man City was very humbling. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support.”