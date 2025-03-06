Football managers from diverse backgrounds face a far worse uphill battle to win the hearts and minds of fans, according to Joleon Lescott.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender has become an advocate for diversity in the dugout, and has been campaigning for people to not only be given the opportunities they deserve, but also to get the right help the next generation of footballers, regardless of their background.

As part of this, Lescott - who earned 26 caps for England during his career - spent yesterday (March 5) supporting the McDonald’s Fun Football coaching qualification partnership, which includes Kick it Out, UK Deaf Sport and Access Sport. The most inclusive grassroots football programme in the UK, there is even a coaching bursary to help people from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds to earn their coaching qualifications.

Speaking exclusively to NationalWorld, the Premier League winner said: “There are so many unconscious biases - but there are steps we can all take. Ignorances that we all have towards different cultures, communities and religions; even just thinking of when I started playing to now, the difference in considerations the game has to Ramadan has improved.

Former Man City and Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott is working to improve diversity in football management. | Mark Robinson

“Could it have been done faster? I’m sure, but the fact it’s being recognised now as an element of the game is a positive.”

Normally, when discussions about diversity and inclusivity are brought up, the opportunities for success are where the microscope is zeroed in. But Lescott believes we need to look past that, instead looking towards when things go wrong.

For some managers, even with sub-par records, opportunities continue to present themselves despite poor performances and even relegation. Lescott explained that when diverse managers fail, not only do these opportunities vanish for them, but by association the door also gets closed to others.

And when you take a moment to think about the gaffers who keep re-appearing in the dugouts of English football, he’s bang on the money.

Lescott said: “If I talk of people I know, Paul Ince and Sol Campbell - two of the biggest names in English footballing history - failing a couple of times [as managers] and not being given the opportunity to go again. I just think it won’t be fair until we’re all given the same opportunities to fail.

“We’re all given the same opportunities to succeed and that’s easy, but when it’s not going well then it’s about the opportunities and support around that.

“I’ll talk about Ince because he’s a good friend and someone that I like - it’s not a case of he fails and worries about him, he’s worried about everyone else and about me. He’s an ex-England captain, what does Joleon Lescott know? We’re not allowed the same failures.”

