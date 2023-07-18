TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - has launched with a brand new presenter line-up including ex-TalkSPORT host Laura Woods. The rebranding is the result of a joint venture formed by BT Sport and Warner Bros. Discovery.
BT Sport, Sky and Virgin Media customers are set to see some major changes to their favourite sport channel. The presentation team has seen the biggest shake-up with the departure of Jake Humphrey, who left BT Sport toward the end of last football season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laura Woods will now host TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage and major boxing fights. But what does the rest of the presentation team look like and what does this mean for customers?
TNT Sports UK full presenter line-up
There will be a host of talent joining in with the broadcaster’s coverage this year. Here’s some of the names you can expect to see as part of the TNT Sports presenter line-up
Laura Woods - Champions League
Carl Frampton - Champions League lead analyst
Reshmin Chowdhury - Champions League co-host
Lynsey Hipgrave - Premier League
Rio Ferdinand - football pundit
Peter Crouch - football pundit
Joe Cole - football pundit
Rachel Brown-Finnis - football pundit
Owen Hargreaves - football pundit
Steve McManaman - football pundit
Joleon Lescott - football pundit
Michael Owen - football pundit
Paul Scholes - football pundit
Robbie Savage - football pundit
Darren Fletcher - commentary
Adam Summerton - commentary
Lucy Ward - commentary
Ally McCoist - commentary
Orla Chennaoui - ruby Premiership and cycling presenter
Craig Doyle - rugby
Ugo Monye - rugby pundit and presenter
Stuart Hogg - rugby pundit
Emily Scarratt - rugby pundit
Martin Bayfield - rugby pundit
Lawrence Dallaglio - rugby pundit
Brian O’Driscoll - rugby pundit
Sarra Elgan - rugby pundit
Austin Healey - rugby pundit
Ben Kay - rugby pundit
Sam Warburton - rugby pundit
Alastair Eykyn - rugby commentary
Nick Mullins - rugby commentary
Suzi Perry - MotoGP host
Neil Hodgson - MotoGP lead analyst
Gavin Emmett - MotoGP co-presenter
Michael Laverty - MotoGP co-presenter
Natalie Quirk - MotoGP co-presenter
What TNT Sports means for BT Sport customers?
Fortunately, BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media customers won’t have to move a finger to get TNT Sports. The channel will replace BT Sports immediately.
Those who currently have the BT Sports App can use it for the time being but the app is set to close down later this year. It will be replaced by the discovery+ app and customers switching from the old application can expect to encounter a brief authentication process.
Advertisement
Advertisement
TNT Sports will continue to hold the rights to Champions League, Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, and more. Customers will also have access to Eurosport as part of their subscription.
You can watch TNT Sports and Eurosport for £29.99 via discovery+, as well as BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media.