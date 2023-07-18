BT Sport customers are set to see some major changes to their favourite sport channel

TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - has launched with a brand new presenter line-up including ex-TalkSPORT host Laura Woods. The rebranding is the result of a joint venture formed by BT Sport and Warner Bros. Discovery.

BT Sport, Sky and Virgin Media customers are set to see some major changes to their favourite sport channel. The presentation team has seen the biggest shake-up with the departure of Jake Humphrey, who left BT Sport toward the end of last football season.

Laura Woods will now host TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage and major boxing fights. But what does the rest of the presentation team look like and what does this mean for customers?

TNT Sports UK full presenter line-up

There will be a host of talent joining in with the broadcaster’s coverage this year. Here’s some of the names you can expect to see as part of the TNT Sports presenter line-up

Laura Woods - Champions League

Carl Frampton - Champions League lead analyst

Reshmin Chowdhury - Champions League co-host

Lynsey Hipgrave - Premier League

Rio Ferdinand - football pundit

Peter Crouch - football pundit

Joe Cole - football pundit

Rachel Brown-Finnis - football pundit

Owen Hargreaves - football pundit

Steve McManaman - football pundit

Joleon Lescott - football pundit

Michael Owen - football pundit

Paul Scholes - football pundit

Robbie Savage - football pundit

Darren Fletcher - commentary

Adam Summerton - commentary

Lucy Ward - commentary

Ally McCoist - commentary

Orla Chennaoui - ruby Premiership and cycling presenter

Craig Doyle - rugby

Ugo Monye - rugby pundit and presenter

Stuart Hogg - rugby pundit

Emily Scarratt - rugby pundit

Martin Bayfield - rugby pundit

Lawrence Dallaglio - rugby pundit

Brian O’Driscoll - rugby pundit

Sarra Elgan - rugby pundit

Austin Healey - rugby pundit

Ben Kay - rugby pundit

Sam Warburton - rugby pundit

Alastair Eykyn - rugby commentary

Nick Mullins - rugby commentary

Suzi Perry - MotoGP host

Neil Hodgson - MotoGP lead analyst

Gavin Emmett - MotoGP co-presenter

Michael Laverty - MotoGP co-presenter

Natalie Quirk - MotoGP co-presenter

What TNT Sports means for BT Sport customers?

Fortunately, BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media customers won’t have to move a finger to get TNT Sports. The channel will replace BT Sports immediately.

Laura Woods will be the face of Champions League coverage (Image: Getty Images)

Those who currently have the BT Sports App can use it for the time being but the app is set to close down later this year. It will be replaced by the discovery+ app and customers switching from the old application can expect to encounter a brief authentication process.

TNT Sports will continue to hold the rights to Champions League, Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, and more. Customers will also have access to Eurosport as part of their subscription.