Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago

TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - has launched with a brand new presenter line-up including ex-TalkSPORT host Laura Woods. The rebranding is the result of a joint venture formed by BT Sport and Warner Bros. Discovery.

BT Sport, Sky and Virgin Media customers are set to see some major changes to their favourite sport channel. The presentation team has seen the biggest shake-up with the departure of Jake Humphrey, who left BT Sport toward the end of last football season.

Laura Woods will now host TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage and major boxing fights. But what does the rest of the presentation team look like and what does this mean for customers?

TNT Sports UK full presenter line-up

There will be a host of talent joining in with the broadcaster’s coverage this year. Here’s some of the names you can expect to see as part of the TNT Sports presenter line-up

Laura Woods - Champions League 

Carl Frampton - Champions League lead analyst 

Reshmin Chowdhury - Champions League co-host 

Lynsey Hipgrave - Premier League 

Rio Ferdinand - football pundit 

Peter Crouch - football pundit 

Joe Cole - football pundit 

Rachel Brown-Finnis - football pundit 

Owen Hargreaves - football pundit 

Steve McManaman - football pundit 

Joleon Lescott - football pundit 

Michael Owen - football pundit 

Paul Scholes - football pundit 

Robbie Savage - football pundit 

Darren Fletcher - commentary

Adam Summerton - commentary 

Lucy Ward - commentary 

Ally McCoist - commentary 

Orla Chennaoui - ruby Premiership and cycling presenter 

Craig Doyle - rugby

Ugo Monye - rugby pundit and presenter 

Stuart Hogg - rugby pundit 

Emily Scarratt - rugby pundit 

Martin Bayfield - rugby pundit 

Lawrence Dallaglio - rugby pundit 

Brian O’Driscoll - rugby pundit 

Sarra Elgan - rugby pundit 

Austin Healey - rugby pundit 

Ben Kay - rugby pundit 

Sam Warburton - rugby pundit 

Alastair Eykyn - rugby commentary 

Nick Mullins - rugby commentary 

Suzi Perry - MotoGP host 

Neil Hodgson - MotoGP lead analyst

Gavin Emmett - MotoGP co-presenter 

Michael Laverty - MotoGP co-presenter 

Natalie Quirk - MotoGP co-presenter 

What TNT Sports means for BT Sport customers?

Fortunately, BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media customers won’t have to move a finger to get TNT Sports. The channel will replace BT Sports immediately.

Laura Woods will be the face of Champions League coverage (Image: Getty Images)Laura Woods will be the face of Champions League coverage (Image: Getty Images)
Those who currently have the BT Sports App can use it for the time being but the app is set to close down later this year. It will be replaced by the discovery+ app and customers switching from the old application can expect to encounter a brief authentication process.

TNT Sports will continue to hold the rights to Champions League, Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, and more. Customers will also have access to Eurosport as part of their subscription.

You can watch TNT Sports and Eurosport for £29.99 via discovery+, as well as BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

