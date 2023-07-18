BT Sport has had coverage of Champions League, Rugby Union and UFC Fights as well as Premier League matches throughout the season and it has now been confirmed that TNT Sport have finished their takeover of the broadcasting site, but is set to continue showcasing the existing programmes while offering much more.

TNT is now officially the new name of BT Sport after launching in the UK and Republic of Ireland today, Tuesday 18 July 2023. While this means that the company has developed, it does not mean that customers will need to do anything to their subscriptions if they wish to keep them exactly the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about how the changeover will affect BT Sport customers...

Do monthly passes still exist?

As from 18 July, the BT Sport pass will no longer be available as a standalone product, however those who subscribed to the pass before 18 July can continue to enjoy the service as normal. Subscribers can watch TNT Sports via the BT Sport app until the app ceases to exist later this season. Viewers will then also be able to enjoy the service via Discovery+.

Manchester City celebrating their Champions League win in June 2023

What do BT Sport customers need to do?

As the BT Sport app prepares to say goodbye, customers will need to follow a short activation process which is available on the BT Sport website. Once the Discovery+ has been activated, it will automatically update and you can then enjoy TNT Sports from there.

Customers can then also download the discovery+ app for your mobile, tablet and other devices to watch across multiple devices using the discovery+ log-in details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costs will be from £29.99/month and will include Eurosport and entertainment for those subscribing to new packages and BT has publicly confirmed the retail pricing details for BT and EE with the information available on their website.

What channels do TNT offer?

Depending on your subscription and device, fans can enjoy access to the following TNT Sports channels:

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4 - in standard definition and high definition, plus six red-button channels

TNT Sports Ultimate will offer fans coverage of selected events in up to 4K picture resolution with high dynamic range (HDR) - representing colours and action in almost life-like quality - and Dolby Atmos sound

TNT Sports Box Office, offering both subscribers and non-subscribers pay-per-view access to some of the most exciting events in the calendar