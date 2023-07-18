Rory McIlory will look to secure his fifth major as he travels to Royal Liverpool for The Open

The Open 2023 is now only two days away and Rory McIlroy will enter the tournament as the front-runner following his win at the Scottish Open.

LIV Golf League and PGA players will reunite as they hope to lift the coveted Claret Jug and win the increased prize money this year. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will join the likes of McIlroy in the hope of winning the fourth and final major of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his win at the Renaissance Club, which was his first Scottish Open win, McIlroy said: “I couldn’t ask for better preparation. The way I played the last two holes was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week.

“The way I played the last two holes, going into the next few months and season I can always draw on that moment of being able to get it done under the toughest conditions.”

McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, when The Open last took place at Royal Liverpool and he has come agonisingly close on several occasions to securing that fifth major but has never quite got over the line.

“I’ve had so many close calls since. I’ve had a great nine years and won a lot of tournaments but the big four have eluded me. It’s nice to be back here.

Dustin Johnson at The Open preview day

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not like I think about it all that often so it’s nice to come back and re-familiarise myself with the course. It’s nice to come back to a major venue you’ve won on but it also makes you feel a bit old.”

Here is all you need to know about the latest odds ahead of The Open 2023...

When is The Open 2023?

The Open starts on Thursday 20 July and will conclude with the final rounds on Sunday 23 July. It is being hosted at Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Course, marking the 13th time the course has welcomed the Open.

How to watch The Open 2023

The Open will be available to watch on Sky Sports with highlights available on BBC at 8pm. Coverage of the day will begin on Sky Sports Golf at 6.30am and those with Sky Sport subscriptions will also be able to stream the action through the Sky Sports website or via the SkyGo app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head to our article on How to watch The Open to find out more.

What are the odds?