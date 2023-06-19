Rory McIlroy is the Royal Liverpool’s last The Open winner

Rory McIlroy was agonisingly close to securing another major trophy but was beaten to the mark by America’s Wyndham Clark in Los Angeles last weekend.

The US Open saw a home-grown talent lift the trophy while the Northern Irishman is forced to wait even longer to see a return to the honours board. It’s been eight years and ten months and the wait continues. Speaking after his loss, McIlroy said: “I’m getting closer. The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it’s going to happen for me.

“When I do finally win this next major, it’s going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

Well, it’s only a few more weeks until McIlroy gets another shot at glory. There is one more major championship left in the year as the world’s elite prepare to head for the United Kingdom this July.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 151st Open...

When is The Open?

The oldest golf tournament in the world will take place from Thursday 16 July until Sunday 23 July 2023. It is one of the four majors in the world, behind the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship and US Open.

Since the PGA Championship moved to May in 2019, the Open has been chronologically the fourth and final major tournament of the year.

Rory McIlroy at The US Open 2023

Where is The Open held?

St Andrews has become synonymous with hosting the tournament but the location of The Open is rotated and the Royal Liverpool will be this year’s hosts. Founded in 1860, it was originally held annually at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland, but has latterly been rotated between a select group of coastal links golf courses around the United Kingdom.

Since 1973, usually three Scottish and two English courses host in a five-year period, with St Andrews usually hosting every five years, however Northern Ireland has been added into the mix since 2019.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club first hosted the event in 1869 and has gone on to host it 11 more times. It is often referred to as Hoylake and went 39 years without hosting but returned following changes to tees, bunkers and greens in 2006.

How to buy tickets for The Open

Tickets for the event can be purchased via The Open website and through The Open Tickets App.

Who are the past winners at Royal Liverpool?

Here are all the 12 winners from The Open when hosted at Royal Liverpool:

1897 - Harold Hilton

1902 - Sandy Herd

1907 - Arnaud Massy

1913 - JH Taylor

1924 - Walter Hagen

1930 - Bobby Jones

1936 - Alf Padgham

1947 - Fred Daly

1956 - Peter Thomson

1967 - Roberto De Vicenzo

2006 - Tiger Woods

2014 - Rory McIlroy

Who will win this year’s Open?

Here are the odds for who will lift the trophy in 2023, according to PaddyPower (odds correct as of 19/06/2023).