Nick Taylor made history by becoming the first Canadian since 1954 to claim victory in the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor holds the trophy after winning the RBC Canadian Open (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In a thrilling playoff finish, Nick Taylor etched his name in golf history by becoming the first Canadian since 1954 to claim victory in the RBC Canadian Open. Facing off against Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor emerged triumphant with a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole, marking the longest putt of his PGA Tour career.

The atmosphere in Toronto resonated with the crowd, who fervently cheered as the ball found its way into the hole. With this feat, Taylor notched his third PGA Tour triumph, solidifying his place among the golfing elite.

Taylor said after the tournament: “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

Amidst Taylor's jubilant celebration, he joyously tossed his putter into the air. But Taylor's close friend and fellow professional golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled by security as he attempted to join in the celebration by running onto the green.

What happened?

Tommy Fleetwood displayed remarkable skill throughout the tournament, raising hopes that he would clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory, but his dreams of triumph were not destined to come to fruition on this occasion.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said. "Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practising tomorrow. I got a major next week. So I can't dwell on it too much.”

Taylor finished strong on the last day with eight birdies and two bogeys, with a crucial birdie on the 18th to send it to a playoff finish. Fleetwood had the chance to win in regulation play on the 18th, but failed to capitalise, missing the birdie for a par.

English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai narrowly missed out on joining Taylor and Fleetwood in the playoff, finishing one stroke short of the pair. Joining them on 16 under par was CT Pan, while Rory McIlroy finished five strokes behind.

Taylor's impressive victory in the tournament resulted in him securing his third PGA Tour title, accompanied by a first-place prize of $1.62 million (£1.29 million). The prize money was part of an overall purse amounting to $9 million (£7.17 million).

The Canadian Open is one of the oldest national open golf championships in the world, with its inaugural edition taking place in 1904. Over the years, the Canadian Open has established itself as a significant event on the golfing calendar, attracting top professional golfers from around the world.

