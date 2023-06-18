All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy as the finale of the US Open 2023 takes place on Sunday with the Irishman just one shot off the leaders.

Rory McIlroy is eyeing his first major golf win in almost a decade as he heads into the final day of the US Open one shot off leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

The eyes of the golfing world will be fixed on the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday for a nail-biting end to the competition.

NationalWorld has all you need to know including tee times, the leaderboard and why a Rory McIlroy win would be a landmark moment ahead of the final day.

Who is currently winning the US Open 2023 going into Sunday?

Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the US Open 2023 just one shot off the lead after a one-under-par round score of 69 on Saturday.

The Irishman chases Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark who lead with a score of -10 while world number one Scottie Scheffler is in fourth place with a score of -7.

Here's how the top of the US Open 2023 leaderboard is looking.

Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler -10 Rory McIlroy -9 Scottie Scheffler -7 Harris English -6 Xander Schauele, Dustin Johnson -5 Ryutaro Nagano -4 Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim, Cameron Smith -3

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the leaders at the US Open (Image:Getty Images)

When time does Rory McIlroy tee off - and when was his last major win?

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 10:19 pm BST or 5:19 pm ET on the final day of US Open 2023 action on Sunday.

The star is just one shot of the leaders and will play alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler today, who is two shots off the leaders himself.

Rory McIlroy is vying for his first major golf win since 2014 when he won the British Open and PGA Championship.

The full list of US Open tee times for Sunday, June 18

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Scottie Scheffler today (Image: Getty Images)

Below are the full list of US Open tee times for Sunday, June 18 in BST / ET.