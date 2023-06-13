The US Open gets underway this week with hundreds of millions of dollars up for grabs in the prestigious golf tournament.

The 123rd edition of the prestigious golf event and the third men's major of 2023 begins on Thursday, June 15 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

It's the first men's major held at the venue and marks the return of major golf to the Los Angeles area for the first time since the Riviera Country Club hosted the 1995 PGA Championship.

Golfers who played at the 2017 Walker Cup will be familiar with the Los Angeles Country Club's trials and tribulations but for most of the field the par-70 course will be a new challenge.

English star Matt Fitzpatrick is playing to defend the title since claiming his first major 12 months ago. However top-ranking Scottie Scheffler and second-ranked John Rahm will provide formidable opposition as usual with PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and familiar face Rory McIlroy also out to compete.

Speaking ahead of his return to the US Open, Fitzpatrick said : “I feel like my game is kind of getting in the right place. I certainly felt like Memorial and last week I was playing some good golf.

"I didn’t necessarily score too well last week (in Canada), but again, I had a slight flare-up on the Friday afternoon with my neck. I definitely feel like my game is in better shape. I certainly don’t think it’s as good as it was last year.”

Eyes will be on McIlroy and Koepka who have been paired in the same group for the US Open, just as the Irishman defended Koepka as the only LIV player who deserves inclusion in the US team.

Matt Fitzpatrick took home over $3 million dollars for his win last year (Image: Getty Images)

McIlroy said : "I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team. I think with how he's played, I mean, he's second in the US standings [and] only played two counting events.

"I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing. But Brooks is definitely a guy that I think deserves to be on the US team.

"I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired and, yes, I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

Last year the prize money for the US Open winner was an eye-watering $3,150,000. The sum for this year's event will be confirmed imminently but this is how much last year's top 20 finishers took home 12 months ago.

Top 20 Prize Money -

1 $3,150,000

2 $1,890,000

3 $1,225,374

4 $859,032

5 $715,491

6 $634,415

7 $571,950

8 $512,249

9 $463,604

10 $425,830

11 $388,609

12 $359,311

13 $334,805

14 $309,008

15 $286,896

16 $268,470

17 $253,729

18 $238,988

19 $224,247