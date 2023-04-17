Matt Fitzpatrick came out on top to win the RBC Heritage after a narrow victory over three-time major winner Jordan Spieth

Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the trophy after winning the RBC Heritage. (Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick overcame reigning champion Jordan Spieth in a tightly fought play-off to win the RBC Heritage title and a huge cash prize.

The Sheffield born golfer became only the second Englishman in history to win the tournament and he follows in the footsteps of Nick Faldo who defeated Tom Kite by one stroke back in 1984. Fitzpatrick’s career in golf has gone from strength to strength in recent years and this is the second PGA Tour title of his career after his US Open triumph in 2022.

But what is the prize for winning the RBC Heritage and how much has Matt Fitzpatrick earnt in his career so far? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the prize for winning the RBC Heritage?

The RBC Heritage total purse for 2023 is around £16 million which is a huge increase from last year’s amount of £6.4 million.

Matt Fitzpatrick is entitled to a prize of around £2.9 million for winning the tournament while runner-up Jordan Spiteh also earns a lucrative prize of £1.76 million.

The remaining amount is then split between the remaining 63 contestants in the tournament. Should two or more players tie for a position, then the consecutive slots will be added together and divided by the number of tied players.

How much has Matt Fitzpatrick earned over the course of his career?

Matt Fitzpatrick has cemented himself as one of golf’s brightest talents with his second PGA tour title in the space of 18 months and at 28-years of age there is plenty of time for him to win more titles in his career.

Fitzpatrick turned professional in 2014 after winning the 2013 U.S Amateur and he later won his first professional tournament at 2015 British Masters. His first major honour came last year at the U.S Open and he earned an estimated £2.1 million in prize money.

Prior to the RBC Heritage it was reported that Matt Fitzpatrick made an estimated £10.5 million in career earnings and he had earned an average of £1.29 million a year in prize money, according to Salary Sport.

Last season was the most lucrative in Fitzpatrick’s career and it is estimated that he earned around £4.8 million in the 2021/22 campaign.

