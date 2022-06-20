The Sheffield United supporting 27-year old became just the second Englishman in the modern era to lift the trophy with his victory at The Country Club.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has become the first English golfer to win a major championship in over six years by claiming victory at the 2022 United States Open Championship.

The 27-year old, from Sheffield, topped the leaderboard with a final score of -6, one stroke better than American duo Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, who both finished on -5.

Zalatoris partnered Fitzpatrick on the final day of action and had a putt to force a play-off at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts but narrowly missed the hole on the 18th.

It’s a first major championship win for the former US Amateur champion who becomes just the fourth Brit in the modern era to lift the iconic trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about Fitzpatrick including his previous wins, net worth and career earnings:

Matthew Fitzpatrick career trophy wins

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s US Open win in Brookline was the first major championship of the 27-year old’s career.

His previous best at a major came last month when he finished tied for fifth at the 2022 PGA Championship having previously finished tied for seventh at The Masters in 2016.

It was the eighth pro tournament win for the Sheffield native who first came on to the scene in 2013 after winning the US Amateur Championship which was also held at The Country Club that year.

His first professional win came at the 2015 British Masters which he followed up with victories at the Nordea Masters and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in 2016.

Fitzpatrick won back-to-back Omega European Masters in 2017 and 2018 and a second DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in 2020.

His last tour win prior to the US Open had been at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters in October 2021.

Fitzpatrick is the first Englishman to win a major championship in six years after Danny Willett’s victory at The Masters in 2016.

He is only the eighth English golfer to lift the trophy in the 127 year history of the US Open and just the second since 1970 following Justin Rose’s 2013 win.

Fitzpatrick is also only the fourth British golfer to win the competition in that time with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell the others.

Matthew Fitzpatrick net worth

Various sources have Fitzpatrick’s net worth ranging between $5 million and $15 million (USD).

One source has the 27-year old’s net worth valued at just over $10 million (USD) based on his career earnings.

Matthew Fitzpatrick career earnings

The same source has calculated that Fitzpatrick earned an exact total of $10,082,766 in his professional career - prior to winning the US Open.

Fitzpatrick reportedly earned $2.6 million from tournaments alone during the 2021/22 golf season, including $219,675 for his 10th placed position in the RBC Canadian Open which was the final event prior to the US Open.