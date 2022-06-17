Windy conditions made it difficult for the players in Brookline but many still finished their round with strong opening scores.

The 2022 US Open is underway at The Country Club and day one proved a tough test for the competitors due to the weather conditions.

Although many of the players who set out early in the morning were able to avoid it, the wind made things difficult throughout and many will consider a score of even par for round one an achievement.

Despite that, 25 competitors from the field were able to record scores under par including Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy who is currently tied for second place.

Here is how the leaderboard looks after day one at the 2022 US Open Championship:

Canada’s Adam Hadwin was the solo leader at the end of round one after shooting 66 for a score of -4.

The 34-year old from the brilliantly named town of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan has only won one PGA Tour event in his career so far and his best ever finish in a major championship came at The Masters in 2018 when he tied for 24th place.

There is a chasing pack of five players just one stroke behind him on -3 including Rory McIlroy who was the pre-tournament favourite.

The 2011 winner came into the tournament having one the final PGA Tour event before heading to Brookline - the RBC Canadian Open.

Also shooting a score of 67 to tie for second spot after day one were England’s Callum Tarren, Sweden’s David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and M.J. Daffue from South Africa.

Five players shot 68 for a score of -2 including 2016 winner Dustin Johnson and English duo Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Defending champion John Rahm and 2021 Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa were among the 12 players who finished the day on -1.

US Open 2022 day 2 tee times

Here are the tee times for day 2 at the 2022 US Open.

*All times are ET so please add five hours for BST

Tee 1

6:45 a.m. – Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

6:56 a.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue

7:07 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

7:18 a.m. – Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7:40 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners

8:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8:13 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

8:24 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

8:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore

8:46 a.m. – Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Söderberg

8:57 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

12:30 p.m. – Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

12:41 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett

12:52 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

1:03 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

1:14 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

1:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:36 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

1:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink

2:09 p.m. – Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

2:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hal

l2:42 p.m. – Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

Tee 10

6:45 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, PAndrew Novak

6:56 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

7:07 a.m. – Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

7:18 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

7:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:40 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee

7:51 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8:02 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

8:13 a.m. – Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor

8:24 a.m. – Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin

8:35 a.m. – Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

8:46 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter

12:30 p.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

12:41 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, (a) Travis Vick

12:52 p.m. – Troy Merritt, (a) William Mouw, Andrew Putnam

1:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1:25 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1:36 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén

1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:58 p.m. – Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray

2:09 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

2:20 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

2:31 p.m. – Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

2:42 p.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

How to watch the US Open

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights to broadcast live coverage of the 2022 US Open.

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning on Thursday at 1pm BST and continuing throughout the day.