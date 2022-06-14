The latest PGA major championship returns to Brookline which is best remembered for hosting the 1999 Ryder Cup.

The third PGA major of the year gets underway this week as the world’s best golfers compete at the 122nd United States Open Championship.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2011, leads the field as the early favourite closely followed by the likes of USA duo Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler who have already won at PGA major’s this year with victories at the PGA Championship and The Masters respectively.

As the tour continues at pace the US Open heads to The Country Club for the fourth time in history, a famous course that will be familiar to most golf fans.

Here is everything you need to know about the course including where it is located, the time difference for golf fans watching in the UK and the early weather forecast:

Where is The Country Club?

The Country Club is located in Brookline, Massachusetts, is one of the oldest country clubs in the United States having first opened in 1882.

The state of Massachusetts is located on the North-West coast of the United States of America and is the most populous state in the ‘New England’ region.

Massachusetts shares borders with the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York as well as the Atlantic Ocean and the capital city is Boston.

The Battle of Brookline (Ryder Cup 1999)

The Country Club has hosted many famous events over the past century, including three previous US Open Championships, but is best known for staging the 1999 Ryder Cup which was later dubbed “The Battle of Brookline”.

It was the 33rd edition of the competition and was won by Team USA by one point, with a final score of 14½ to 13½.

For the home team it is remembered as a fantastic final day performance where they won their first six matches to take the lead.

However, the incredible action on the course wasn’t what grabbed the headlines across the Atlantic as much as the behaviour of the fans and even the USA players.

The Boston crowd had been viciously heckling the Europeans all weekend, with Mark James even claiming that one fan spat at his wife while accusations of unsportsmanlike behaviour followed after the team invaded the course at the 17th green, after Justin Leonard holed a long putt with Europe’s José Olazábal still waiting to take his own shot.

Massachusetts to UK time difference

The state of Massachusetts is currently on Eastern Daylight Time while the UK is on British Summer Time.

That means that the United Kingdom is five hours ahead of Massachusetts.

The first tee times for the opening round of action on Thursday will be at 11:45am BST, which will be 6:45am in Massachusetts.

Brookline weather forecast for US Open

The weather forecast for the opening day of the 2022 US Open is currently predicting to be sunny but partially cloudy with the temperature hitting a high of 26°C.

Friday looks likely to be rainy with a 50% chance of precipitation but temperatures could peak as high as 31°C.