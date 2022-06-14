The third major championship of the PGA calendar gets underway this week from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The 122nd United States Open Championship gets underway this week as the very best golfers in the world compete for the prestigious title.

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will host the tournament for the fourth time in history and for the first time since 1988 when Curtis Strange beat the legendary Nick Faldo in a dramatic play-off.

The 127 year old competition is the third major championship of the PGA calendar following on from The Masters and the PGA Championship.

Here is everything that UK golf fans, watching from home, need to know about when and where the action can be viewed:

When is the 2022 US Open?

The 2022 US Open starts on Thursday, June 16 and will be played over four days until Sunday, June 19.

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will be the venue of the event for the fourth time having previously held the competition in 1913, 1963, 1988.

The course is arguably best remembered for the events of the 1999 Ryder Cup, an impressive yet controversial comeback win for Team USA which has since been dubbed the “Battle of Brookline”.

What channel is The US Open on?

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights to broadcast live coverage of the 2022 US Open.

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning on Thursday at 1pm BST and continuing throughout the day.

All the action continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

US Open live stream

Sky customers will be able to stream all four days of the event on SkyGo or via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from all major app stores.

Non-Sky customers have the option to purchase a NowTV pass or subscription.

The streaming service offers a number of different packages that will offer access to all the live action from the US Open and other major sporting events.

US Open betting odds

As is the case with most major golfing events, a large field of competitors will head to Brookline with no standout player emerging well ahead of the others in the betting markets.

This year’s favourite is Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy who last won the competition in 2011.

The 33-year old leads the market at 9/1 following his victory at last week’s RBC Canadian Open.

Closely behind McIlroy is American Justin Thomas at 11/1, another who will be high in confidence having been triumphant in the last PGA major as he won the 2022 PGA Championship in May.

Also starting at 11/1 is Scottie Scheffler, who won The Masters earlier this year, while defending US Open champion Jon Rahm is 12/1.

Here are the top 10 in the contenders in the early outright betting market for the 2022 US Open Championship:

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Justin Thomas 11/1

Scottish Scheffler 11/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Cameron Smith 20/1

Sam Burns 22/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22/1