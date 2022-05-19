PGA Championship 2022: why has Bryson DeChambeau pulled out of golf tournament?

American Golfer Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in PGA Championship in Tulsa.

The 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau has had to pull out of the PGA Championship at the last minute following an injury.

The PGA Championship is the second men’s major of the year and is currently being played at the Southern Country Club in Tulsa.

DeChambeau has missed a lot of the 2022 season due to a problem with his left wrist and has had to continue his recovery following a surgery to repair a bone.

The American golfer initially ignored his doctor’s advice to play at the Masters Tournament in April, but later had an operation on his wrist after he failed to miss the cut.

The 28-year-old is known for his big hits and phenomenal strength which has caused many to ponder whether he has pushed his body too hard.

So what is the latest with DeChambeau’s injury?

What has Bryson DeChambeau said?

Earlier in the week, DeChambeau had spoken to Sky Sports saying: “Everybody is going to say I’m coming back too quick

“For me, this is more of like a prep to see if I can do it. If not, I’m going to take as much time as I need to get healthy, because that’s the most important thing.”

DeChambeau celebrating his US Open win in 2020

However, yesterday, Wednesday 18 May, the world number 22 then took to Twitter to say: “After careful consideration, I have decided to WD from the PGA Championship. I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level. Thank you all for the continued support.”

In a follow up to this announcement, DeChambeau spoke to Golf Channel saying: “strength and stamina in his left hand isn’t where he wants it.

“I didn’t think it was going to be the right decision for me to play this week. For me it was going to be a stretch.

“I could play a couple of rounds, but considering I was doing half days and feeling fatigued and tired, four days is a big stretch for me right now.”

The 28-year-old American first suffered his injury after slipping on a marble floor while playing table tennis.

He was later forced to withdraw from the Saudi International in February.

Will Phil Mickelson be at the PGA Championship?

The 2021 winner of the US PGA Championship will not be in attendance to defend his title. Following some controversial comments the American Golfer made pertaining to the LIV Invitational, Mickelson has taken some time away from Golf in order to focus on his mental health.

Both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have spoken out against the comments Mickelson made, with Woods describing the comments as ‘polarising’.

When is the PGA Championship?

The US golf tournament is currently underway and will conclude on Sunday 22 May 2022.

Sky Sports will offer full coverage of the PGA Championship throughout the weekend. Subscription for Sky Sport starts at £40/month, or NowTV passes are available for £12/month.

Who is playing at the PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are both playing at the PGA Championships. Here are the other top picks from the tournament: