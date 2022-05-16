Everything you need to know about the 2022 PGA Championship, including the start date, venue, TV coverage and more.

It’s almost time for the 2022 PGA Championship as we head towards the back nine of the golf season.

The PGA Championship will see golf’s very best go head-to-head at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The location was changed for this event, with organisers deciding to move it from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

But the event will begin on the same scheduled date, and Tiger Woods will also compete in this competition for the first time since his car accident.

And as the build-up to the competition continues, we have rounded up all you need to know ahead of the action:

Dates

The PGA Championship will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, between May 19 and May 22.

The course is a par 70, totalling exactly 7,556 yards.

This venue has held the PGA Championship four times previously, last holding the event in 2007.

Prize money

The winner of the PGA Championship will net as much as $2.16million in 2022.

The runner-up will take home $1.29m, while third place will land $816,000.

Prize money then ranges all the way through to 70th place, which will be awarded $19,600.

All in, the total purse is understood to be as much as $15m.

TV Coverage

Sky Sports will carry all coverage of this year’s PGA Championship across their dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage of the first round will kick off at 1pm BST on Thursday, May 19, and it won’t conclude until around 1am.

Coverage of round two will begin at 1pm the following day, while round three is at 2pm on Saturday and the final round is at the same time on Sunday.

Latest odds

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite with most bookmakers, priced at 11/1 with Bet365, while Jon Rahm is at 12/1.