Scottie Scheffler and Just Thomas will both feature in the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf tournament

The PGA tour continues this weekend as the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf tournament returns for its 77th edition. It is one of two PGA Tour stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is the only metropolitan area to host two events.

The event is also leading the fundraiser for chariry on the PGA Tour and it is reported to have raised over $143 million. Additionally, the AT&T Byron Nelson was the only Tour stop to be named after a professional golfer until the Arnold Palmer Invitational came along in 1966. These two remain the only PGA events to be named after former golfers.

Bryon Nelson, who enjoyed a career between 1935 and 1946 and widely considered one of the greatest professional golfers of all time.

He won two Masters Tournaments (1937, 1942); two PGA Championships (1940, 1945) the US Open in 1939 and came fifth in the Open Championship in 1937.

For the first few decades of its history, the tournament was hosted by numerous golf courses but since 2008, it has been housed by the TP Craig Ranch.

The tournament is set to be a 156-player field and will be the 30th event in the 2021/22 PGA Tour season as well as the 20th event to take place in the 202 section of the tour. South Korea’s KH Lee is the defending Champion at this week’s tournament after fending off America’s Sam Burns to win the 2021 event by three strokes.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament...

When is the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament?

The tournament will take place over four days. It is scheduled to begin on Thursday 12 May 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 15 May 2022.

KH Lee celebrating his 2021 win

Where is the AT&T Byron Nelson taking place?

The tournament has taken place at the TC Craig Ranch sine 2008. This golf course is located in McKinney, a city northeast of Dallas in Collin County, Texas.

How to watch the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament

The tournament will be available to watch on Sky Sports Red Button with coverage starting at 12.45pm BST on the Thursday. Coverage for the weekend will begin at 1pm BST and the Saturday main show is set for 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month.

What is the prize money for the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament?

The total purse for the PGA tour event is $9.1 million with the winner’s share set at around $1.4 million.

Who is set to take part in the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament?

156 players are exepected to take part in the event, including the recent winner of the Masters Tournament 2022, Scottie Scheffler. The American is currently the world’s number one and has won four out of his past six Tournaments. He has also described the TC Craig Ranch as one of his favourite golf courses and will be this year’s one to beat.

Here are 10 of the biggest names set to take part in the PGA tour event: