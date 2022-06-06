Kevin Na is latest to break away from PGA Tour in favour of LIV Invitational which begins this Thursday, 9 June.

The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is finally here with the inaugural event starting in London this weekend.

Thre are a total of eight scheduled LIV events, with five taking place in the United States, one in Saudi Arabia and one in Thailand and a total prize fund of £225 million available.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saudi-backed invitational series as prompted a huge split in the golf world with the latest news from the PGA Tour saying it will sanction players who compete in the event.

A statement from the PGA tour said: “Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action.

“As communicated to our entire membership on 10 May, PGA Tour members have not been authorised to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour tournament regulations.”

Major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia along with Englishmen Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland are some of the 48-man field who will play at the Centurion Club and Na is now the latest to have resigned from the PGA Tour in order to avoid punishment as he prepares for the first of eight events.

The first event takes place at Centurion Club, London

The American world number 33 took to Twitter to say he wanted the “freedom to play wherever I want.

“This has not been an easy decision and not one taken lightly,

“If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and elgal action from the PGA Tour.

“I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the LIV Invitational...

When is the LIV Invitational?

The first event begins on Thursday 9 June and concludes on Saturday 11 June 2022. It is taking place at the Centurion Club, near London.

The next events are:

Portland, US: 30 June - 2 July

Bedminster, US: 29 July - 31 July

Boston, US: 2 September - 4 September

Chicago, US: 16 September - 18 September

Bangkok, Thailand: 7 October - 9 October

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 14 October - 16 October

Miami, US: 27 October - 30 October

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational

No television channels will be broadcasting the Saudi-backed league.

However, fans can watch the event live on YouTube and through the official website livgolf.com as they will both stream the tournament live.

Tickets for Centurion Club, London

Anyone under the age of 15 will not need a ticket to watch the tournament in London. HM Armed Forces personnel will also have free access to the event.

Tickets for the events are available to purchase through the livgolf.com website with all-inclusive and experience packages available.

What are the controversies around the Saudi-backed league?

The LIV Invitational has risen as a rival to the PGA Tour, creating a rift in the world of golf. However, the fact that there is a strong Saudi Arabian influence has added to the controversies.

The country’s human rights history is one concern, along with its role in the Yemen war.

In recent years, countries in the Middle East, namely Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi have begun to expand their precence in the world of sport: three F1 races are now hosted in the Middle East; the 2021 Cricket T20 World Cup; the upcoming 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup and the purchase of Newcastle Football Club by a Saudi-backed consortium.

All of these have been cited as examples of sportswashing and the LIV Invitational is the latest to have joined this trend.